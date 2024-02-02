Govt focusing on women empowerment: Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha participated as the chief guest in the fourth tranche of financial assistance for women under the ‘YSR Aasara’ scheme in Gopalapuram and Devarapalli Mandals of Gopalapuram Constituency in East Godavari district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that every welfare programme in the state is for women and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving importance to women’s empowerment.

An amount of Rs 10.8 crore was distributed to 12,467 Dwacra women in Gopalapuram mandal and Rs 15.33 crore to 16,630 women in Devarapalli mandal.

Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is at the top among the states that is working towards women’s empowerment.

The government has taken the responsibility to eradicate child labour system in the state. The welfare schemes did not stop even during Covid.

The government has provided financial benefits to all communities with schemes like YSR Cheyuta, YSR Kapu Nestham, and YSR EBC Nestam. Poverty in the state has reduced from 12 per cent to 6 per cent during CM Jagan’s regime