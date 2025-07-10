Govt has taken proactive measures to support mango farmers: Minister

Chittoor: Transport Minister and Chittoor district in-charge Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said that the government was working with genuine intent to resolve the issues faced by mango farmers and has taken proactive measures to ensure that farmers do not suffer due to price fluctuations arising from a bumper crop.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Minister criticised former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for using his visit to Bangarupalem for political gains, claiming the trip was intended to stir unrest rather than sincerely support mango farmers.

He noted that while last year the production of Totapuri mangoes stood at only 2.5 lakh metric tonnes, this year it has surged to 6.5 lakh metric tonnes.

To shield farmers from distress sales, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended full support to mango farmers by announcing a support price.

Following the directions of the State government, district administrations are implementing necessary steps. The government is offering a subsidy of Rs 4 per kg for Totapuri mangoes, and efforts are being made to ensure that pulp factories and traders purchase the crop at no less than Rs 8 per kg. “We have taken steps to ensure that farmers receive at least Rs 12 per kg,” the minister said.

He also informed that the State had already written to the Central government last month, seeking Rs 130 crore under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) as the Centre’s share. So far, a total of 3,08,261 metric tonnes of mangoes have been procured by traders and pulp processing units in the districts of Chittoor, Annamayya, and Tirupati. Among these, Chittoor topped the list with 1.65 lakh metric tonnes, followed by 45,000 metric tonnes in Tirupati and 16,400 metric tonnes in Annamayya district.

An additional 81,000 metric tonnes of mangoes were sold to other States through ramps and market yards, the Minister added. Purchases have been made from 50,922 farmers so far. To protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh mango growers, the State government has taken steps to restrict the entry of Totapuri mangoes from neighbouring States like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Minister Ramprasad Reddy also stated that the challenges faced by mango pulp industries were being addressed. The State government has already urged the Centre to reduce the GST on mango pulp from 12 percent to 5 percent, he added.