Govt hospital in Nakkapalli to be upgraded to a 100-bed hospital

Anakapalli: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha informed that the Government Hospital in Nakkapalli will be upgraded to a 100-bedded hospital next. Visiting the government hospital in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district here on Monday, she inspected several wards and interacted with patients and hospital staff and enquired about the treatment facilities. Also, Anitha enquired about the well-being of the patients and medical services

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister mentioned that keeping the increasing number of road accidents in view, a trauma care centre would be opened soon.

She assured that all necessary facilities are being provided at the hospital as the number of OPs is increasing rapidly.

Further, Anitha stated that the goal of the NDA government is to provide better medical services to the people. “At the Government Hospital in Nakkapalli, Rs 17.50 lakh was allocated for the X-ray plant by the government. Similarly, C-ARM device, oxygen plant and medical equipment have been facilitated with the support of the CSR funds. Hetero Drugs contributed to a tune of Rs.12.20 lakh for the infrastructure development,” she informed.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister inaugurated the computer room and library room built at a cost of Rs.41.6 lakh at KGBV (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya) in Nakkapalli. She interacted with the children and received feedback. Students took photographs with the Home Minister.