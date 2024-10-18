Govt hospitals told to inform people about facilities

Secretariat (Amaravati): Minister for Medical and Health Satyakumar Yadav here on Thursday while reviewing the 30-point action plan drawn two months back for the betterment of the hospitals across the state said that people should know the improvised facilities available in the government hospitals and the officials should inform the people through media.

Special chief secretary MT Krishna Babu, director of medical education Dr Narasimham, the superintendents of 16 government hospitals and superintendent of Chest Hospital at Visakhapatnam and other officials attended the review meeting.

The officials informed the minister that the 17 hospitals have been extending outpatient facility in the evening, collecting opinions from the patients and their attendants, set up complaints and suggestions at the hospitals, informing the media about the services available in the hospitals, 15 hospitals have been extending outpatient services in the afternoon by specialist and senior doctors, 14 hospitals are collecting blood samples in the outpatient wards, the attendance of doctors and other staff is monitored scrupulously, 13 hospitals have been maintaining hygienic conditions, 12 hospitals are providing outpatient registration in half-an-hour.

The minister was informed that there is a necessity to purchase diagnostic equipment worth Rs 240 crore, appointment of 725 helpers and 300 staff nurses across various hospitals. They also said that there is a shortage of radiologists and radiographers in various hospitals.

The minister told the officials to take action to fill the posts of paramedical staff and lab technicians.