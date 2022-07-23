Govt ignored CWC warning on floods, says Naidu

Palakole (West Godavari District): TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that the Godavari river from Nasik, where it begins its journey till merged with the sea, is under constant observation and the water flow in the river is recorded regularly.

He alleged that the State government did not care for the warning issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Naidu said the situation in Ayodhya Lanka is very alarming that even drinking water was not supplied to flood victims. Chief Minister YS Jagan didn't even responded to the worst-affected situation, he observed. The Chief Minister has only moved in the air and watched this alarming situation through the air, he criticised. Chandrababu questioned, how many families in the flood-hit areas received 25 kg rice each as promised by the State government. The fishermen community is suffering a lot due to policies adopted by the government and the flood-affected people are taking shelter in forest areas, he said.

No measures were initiated to supply food through helicopter, which can be done easily, Naidu said and asked how the State can send proposals to the Centre without initiating any relief measures on its own. The government miserably failed in briefing the Centre on the seriousness of the problem by assessing the damage caused by the floods, he stated. He demanded that each affected family be paid Rs 10,000 relief immediately and Rs 50,000 be paid to those, whose houses were completely damaged.

The TDP chief also demanded Rs 25,000 each to be paid for every acre of paddy damaged in these floods and Rs 50,000 for aqua culture. He further asked to construct a bridge in Ayodhya Lanka and causeway in Appanapalle and Pedda Patnam.

Several farmers are deserting agriculture as minimum support price is not paid for the farm products, Chandrababu said.

Even volunteers were threatened not to reveal the ground reality in Ayodhya Lanka, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should also tell the people as to what will be the future of the Polavaram displaced, Naidu asked.