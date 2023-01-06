Govt imposed curbs on public meet fearing anti-govt mood: JSP

Visakhapatnam: Fearing the people's response to the Opposition parties, the YSRCP government imposed restrictions on public meetings and road shows by issuing a GO, alleged Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the chairman opined that Opposition parties have been gaining popularity among the public and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in an insecure state. That is the reason why the ruling party introduces such GOs, he mentioned.

Nadendla Manohar pointed out that lakhs of pensioners were issued notices and removed from the beneficiaries' list. To divert the attention, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is indulging in diversion tactics, he said. People across the state were suffering from lack of infrastructure and basic amenities. The PAC chairman alleged that the financial condition of the state government has deteriorated. Manohar clarified that GO1 was brought to divert people's attention from all these issues.

"If the Chief Minister is really concerned about the people of AP, why is he not meeting the people and why is he organising programmes deploying thousands of police personnel?" he asked. Speaking further, he said, "As an Opposition party, we have the responsibility to raise our voice on public issues. There is no way to back down in that matter. No matter how many laws get introduced, no matter how much pressure is exerted on us, we will continue to hear the voice of the people," he clarified. The CM has started enacting a new drama saying that if patients meet him directly, they will get Rs 1 lakh each, Manohar pointed out why has the same Chief Minister not responded to their problems for the past three years?

Speaking about the 'Yuva Shakti' programme, the PAC chairman explained that the JSP wrote a letter to the DGP and Srikakulam district SP, seeking permission. He said they submitted details of route maps, security arrangements and facilities. Responding to the BRS party's entry in the state, Manohar accused that the ruling party is trying to split the JSP votes in the next elections with the support of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He demanded that the BRS chief KCR should come to Andhra Pradesh with his service agenda. The BRS leaders opine that KCR will fight against all the problems in the country. But how can the BRS party, launched overnight, be useful to Andhra Pradesh? Manohar wondered.