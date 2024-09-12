Govt intends to provide quality edn through PM SHRI Schools

Tirupati : District Collector Dr S Venkateswar praised the implementation of the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) initiative as inspiring and effective. During his visit to Renigunta Zilla Parishad Girls' High School which is identified as PM SHRI School on Tuesday, the Collector urged teachers to adopt the best practices to further enhance the quality of education, helping students excel. Describing PM SHRI schools as a boon, the Collector took on the role of a teacher, guiding students on various topics. At ‘Personalised Adaptive Learning Lab’ in the 6th class, he interacted with students who were using tablets to study basic mathematics and asked if they found the content helpful. Satisfied with their responses, he also observed the use of tablets for English, maths and Telugu subjects for students from grades 6 to 9.

The Collector expressed contentment with the school, which currently educates 495 girls. He also visited the 12th-grade MPC class, where he interacted with students and teachers using IFB panels for teaching. He took the opportunity to explain several physics and chemistry concepts to the students, encouraging them to understand the practical applications of the subjects for competitive examinations. Along with DEO Dr V Sekhar, he tasted the midday meals and noticed that the food was clean and well prepared.

Speaking to the media, he highlighted the government's commitment to providing quality education through the PM SHRI programme, enhancing infrastructure and ensuring that schools have the necessary resources like libraries and laboratories. He emphasised that the district’s 40 selected schools are adopting best practices, setting a benchmark for quality education with digital libraries, sports and innovative teaching methods.

He added that under the PM SHRI scheme, schools could be eligible for the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award, with 66 per cent of the funding coming from the Central government and 34 per cent from the State. In addition, 10 chemistry labs in 23 schools are currently being upgraded with a budget of Rs 15.58 lakh each, while sports grounds in 21 schools are being improved with Rs 5 lakh per school. Srikalahasti RDO Ravi Shankar Reddy, PM SHRI nodal officer Shiva Shankar, Deputy DEO Balaji, Headmaster Vishnu Vardhan and others were present.

