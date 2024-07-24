Live
Just In
Govt introduces Land Titling Repeal Bill in Assembly
The bill introduced by revenue minister Satya Prasad, is expected to be passed without any hindrance as ruling alliance has absolute majority in the House
Vijayawada: Md AmeenA bill to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, 2022 has been introduced in Assembly on Tuesday. Minister for revenue, registration and stamps Anagani Satya Prasad introduced the bill. The Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu asked the members of the House in Telugu language whether the bill can be taken for consideration. The members replied in Telugu saying ‘Avunu’. The House was delighted with the initiative taken by the Speaker to introduce the bill in Telugu language. Finance minister Payyavula Keshav welcomed the decision of the Speaker to introduce the bill in Telugu.
AP Land Titling Act 2022 became controversial and subject of discussion in the Assembly election. Many people across the state were panicked with the rules framed in the Act and feared that there would be no protection to their properties.
The TDP chief and Chief MinisterN Chandrababu Naiduhad assured that the Act would be repealed if the NDA came to power. As announced, he had signed the file for withdrawal of Act after winning Assembly elections.
The bill is expected to be passed easily as the ruling alliance has absolute majority in the House. The Land Titling Act 2022 faced severe criticism from the opposition parties in the state who alleged that it was brought in a hurry without due diligence and without wider consultation among the stakeholders. It was considered that the Act was a threat to the properties of the people and places landholders at the mercy of mischievous elements in the society.