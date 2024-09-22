Govt is committed to public welfare: Collector

Tirupati : District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the coalition government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has been committed to public welfare and development since taking office, As part of celebrating 100 days in power, a grand public event titled ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ was organised in Chandragiri on Saturday in which the Collector along with MLA Pulivarthi Nani took part. As part of the celebration, a massive public platform was set up in Tirupati rural mandal. During the event, Collector Venkateswar highlighted the government's achievements, stating that the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of being a government for the people, focusing on welfare and development equally.

The Collector praised the unprecedented distribution of social security pensions through the NTR Bharosa programme, which provides pensions to the poor on the first day of every month through Secretariat staff. He noted that over 96 per cent of the pensions were distributed on time this month, setting a benchmark for other States. The Collector further praised the Chief Minister's dedication, highlighting initiatives such as signing the first file on the mega DSC recruitment for unemployed youth and various industrial developments, including the establishment of new industries in Sri City.

MLA Pulivarthi Nani echoed similar sentiments, applauding the coalition government for swiftly implementing promises like releasing funds for NTR Aarogyasri, clearing pending bills and reopening Anna Canteens to provide affordable and quality food for the poor. He emphasised the launch of the Telugu Ganga water scheme, aimed at providing water to every household and the upcoming October rollout of branded liquor to curb fake alcohol sales.



The event concluded with government officials, public representatives including the Collector and MLA and a large number of citizens visiting homes to explain the various welfare programmes and distributing pamphlets to raise awareness. District Panchayat officer Susila Devi, MPDO Ramesh, Tahsildars Bhagya Lakshmi and Ramanjaneyulu were present.

