Govt keen to develop Atmakur: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keen on developing Atmakur constituency by allocating funds in a big way.

Addressing in the party functionaries of Atmakur rural constituency at a meeting at his camp office here on Thursday, the Minister has disclosed that as part of this initiative, it was proposed to establish industries, irrigation projects, residential schools, skill development colleges and other developmental works in Atmakur constituency in the coming five years. It was also decided to start BC residential school for girls from this academic year, he added.

Stating that Rs 5 lakh was allotted to develop temples in all villages in the constituency, he urged the officials concerned to utilise them in a proper manner. Informing that works will be taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the constituency, he urged the leaders to identify works very soon.

Minister Anam said Atmakur is one of the five constituencies in the State selected by the CM to take up party membership enrolment drive, and appealed leaders and cadre to make the programme success.

Asserting the government’s commitment for the implementation of new sand policy in a transparent manner, the Minister said people, who have bullock carts, can collect sand from the reaches at free of cost.