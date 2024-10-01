  • Menu
Govt making lame excuses in rejecting medical seats

Highlights

The Health Minister’s claim that infrastructure and staff recruitment were neglected under the YSRCP government, leading to Pulivendula Medical College not getting permission

Vijayawada: The Health Minister’s claim that infrastructure and staff recruitment were neglected under the YSRCP government, leading to Pulivendula Medical College not getting permission, appears like a politically motivated excuse, said Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, chairman of YSRCP district doctors wing.

The reality is that the college only needs to recruit first-year subject faculty, which would not take more than a week to arrange through online notifications and appointments.

Moreover, providing infrastructure for a batch of 50 students wouldn’t be a significant challenge, especially when the building is ready. Any compliance issues after inspection can be easily rectified within the given timeframe to meet the NMC norms.

It’s shocking that despite the Central government’s approval, the alliance government refused to take those seats, dealing a blow to medical seat aspirants. This is a gross injustice, and the government should be ashamed of making such lame excuses for not taking admissions and writing to NMC that they’re not in a position to do so. The government must take responsibility for its actions and provide concrete solutions to address the concerns of medical seat aspirants.

