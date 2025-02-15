Govt opposed to arbitrary arrests: Minister Swamy

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy clarified that the coalition government opposes arbitrary arrests, emphasising that the law will take its own course.

The Minister along with Praksam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, participated in the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah at the Collectorate here on Friday. Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Minister said that the recent arrest of YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was a result of due legal process rather than political vendetta.

He distinguished the current government’s approach from that of the previous YSRCP administration, asserting that they adhere to democratic values under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership.

The Minister said that if they had behaved as the previous government did towards TDP workers, half of the YSRCP leaders would be making rounds of courts and jails. He said that the arrests were made only after a police investigation confirms wrongdoing.

Regarding welfare schemes, Veeranjaneya Swamy said that they would implement the ‘Super Six’ schemes as promised during the elections. He criticised the Opposition’s premature negative campaign against the schemes’ implementation, recalling that the previous government had delayed the Amma Vodi scheme for nearly a year after coming to power.

Minister Swamy announced that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would participate in the Swachh Andhra programme in Kandukuru on Saturday.