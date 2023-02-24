Govt pays Rs 6,483 cr to paddy farmers

Vijayawada: AP Civil Supplies Corporation managing director G Veerapandian said the government has procured 32,96,452 metric tonne paddy worth Rs 6,731.40 crore so far (by Thursday) across the state from 6,00,796 farmers.

In a statement on Thursday, he said so far they had credited Rs 6,483.97 crore into the accounts of 5,76,442 farmers. According to him, on Thursday itself they credited Rs 1,611.27 crore into the 1,70,203 farmers.

He said that the government cleared around 96 per cent of the dues to the farmers against the paddy purchases. Besides, the farmers who arranged gunny bags, hamali and transportation, will be paid charges in 21 days along with Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said and added that so far the government paid Rs 79.68 crore for gunny bags and transportation expenses to the farmers.

The MD said the government made available revenue and agriculture department officials at every Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs) to clear the doubts of the farmers as well as solving the farmers' problems.