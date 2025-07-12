Govt provided good governance during last one year: Savitha

Parigi: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Friday stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has delivered good governance through development and welfare initiatives within the past year. During her visit to P. Narasapuram village in Parigi mandal, Minister Savitha distributed pamphlets detailing the government’s welfare schemes.

She affirmed that every promise made during the elections was being implemented. Going door-to-door, she enquired about people’s issues and specifically asked if they had received free gas cylinders, pensions, and ‘Talliki Vandanam’ (salute to mother) scheme payments. “Development and Welfare, Our Focus” Minister Savitha

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Savitha declared that public welfare and development were the primary objectives of the coalition government.

She asserted that all promises were being implemented one by one.

She lambasted the YSRCP, stating that the coalition government’s development efforts have caused them sleepless nights, leading them to engage in smear campaigns.

Minister the achievements of the government, she mentioned the announcement of Mega DSC, reopening of Anna Canteens, providing free sand and implementing Talliki Vandanam scheme.

Several coalition leaders and party workers participated in the program.