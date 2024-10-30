Govt releases Rs 30 cr for Sathya Sai water supply scheme

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The State government has released Rs 30 crore for the ailing Sathya Sai water supply scheme which is plagued with funds problem for the scheme maintenance, staff salaries and for replacing of old and defunct motors etc for water pumping operations.

The Rural Water Supply department has written to the government to release Rs 52 crore but the government released Rs 30 crore to attend to immediate requirements.

The department could pay workers wages due to the tune of Rs 14 crore up to September. They also attended to repairs of motors in pump houses at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. The department called for tenders for supply of new motors at PABR, Mudigubba and Kalyandurg.

Rural water supply authorities revealed that they had written to the government to release another Rs 42 crore. The scheme is catering to drinking water needs of 600 villages in the erstwhile district. The scheme has to cover 72 more villages faced with drinking water shortage.