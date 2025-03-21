  • Menu
Govt releases Rs.12.82 cr for honorarium for pastors

Govt releases Rs.12.82 cr for honorarium for pastors
Highlights

Minister of law and justice and minorities welfare NMd Farooq announced here on Thursday that the state government released Rs 12.82 crore for paying honorarium to the pastors across the state.

Vijayawada: Minister of law and justice and minorities welfare NMd Farooq announced here on Thursday that the state government released Rs 12.82 crore for paying honorarium to the pastors across the state.

He said in a statement that 8,427 pastors would be paid honorarium at the rate of Rs 5,000 per month per pastor with effect from May, 2024.

It may be recalled that the state government had already paid Rs 45 crore towards the six months honorarium for the Imams and Muezzins last month.

The state government has been implementing various plans for the development of minorities in order to fulfil the promises made to them during the elections.

