Live
- Special ‘homam,’ spiritual discourse mark ‘Dhanvantari Jayanti’
- Indian Navy’s sixth ASW SWC Magdala launched
- Hack AP Hackathon next month in Vizag
- Train services restored in record time
- This Diwali, fireworks cost a bomb!
- Godavari region BJP’s stronghold: Madhav
- Celebrate Diwali 2025 with AI: Create Stunning Festive Portraits Using ChatGPT, Gemini Nano Banana & Free Tools
- Mahalakshmi Yagam performed
- White tiger Sameer passes away at SV Zoo Park
- Telangana leaders unite to protect Hathiramji Mutt
Govt sanctions `20 cr for police welfare activities
Scheme provides instant death relief to the kin of police personnel, who die while on duty and financial assistance for education, marriage, and medical expenses of children and families of police martyrs
Vijayawada: The forth coming Police Commemoration Day on October 21 brings positive news for police personnel, as the State government has sanctioned an additional grant of Rs 20 crore for the Andhra Pradesh Police Welfare Scheme (APPWS) for the financial year 2025–26. This funding is intended to bolster welfare initiatives for police officers and their families, effectively doubling the current annual allocation of Rs 10 crore.
Home Department in-charge Principal Secretary Gudi Vijaya Kumar issued GO Rt No 1628 on Sunday, approving administrative sanction in relaxation of treasury controls, following a proposal from Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta recently.
According to the order, the funds will be utilised for a range of welfare measures, including annual health check-ups for all serving police personnel including Home Guards, numbering around 75,000. The scheme also provides instant death relief for police personnel, who die while on duty and financial assistance for the education, marriage, and medical expenses of their children and families of police martyrs.
The GO also outlined the development of transit accommodations at district headquarters for personnel on official duties, maintenance of Vihara and Vanabhojanasala at Police Headquarters, and strengthening of central police canteens, unit hospitals, and schools. Financial support will also be extended to personnel undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney ailments, and cardiac diseases.
Further, the order mentions meritorious scholarships for children of police personnel and provisions to meet incidental expenses incurred during VIP and VVIP bandobast duties. Other similar welfare activities approved by the Managing Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Police Welfare Scheme (APPWS) will also be taken up.