Govt sanctions `20 cr for police welfare activities

Vijayawada: The forth coming Police Commemoration Day on October 21 brings positive news for police personnel, as the State government has sanctioned an additional grant of Rs 20 crore for the Andhra Pradesh Police Welfare Scheme (APPWS) for the financial year 2025–26. This funding is intended to bolster welfare initiatives for police officers and their families, effectively doubling the current annual allocation of Rs 10 crore.

Home Department in-charge Principal Secretary Gudi Vijaya Kumar issued GO Rt No 1628 on Sunday, approving administrative sanction in relaxation of treasury controls, following a proposal from Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta recently.

According to the order, the funds will be utilised for a range of welfare measures, including annual health check-ups for all serving police personnel including Home Guards, numbering around 75,000. The scheme also provides instant death relief for police personnel, who die while on duty and financial assistance for the education, marriage, and medical expenses of their children and families of police martyrs.

The GO also outlined the development of transit accommodations at district headquarters for personnel on official duties, maintenance of Vihara and Vanabhojanasala at Police Headquarters, and strengthening of central police canteens, unit hospitals, and schools. Financial support will also be extended to personnel undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney ailments, and cardiac diseases.

Further, the order mentions meritorious scholarships for children of police personnel and provisions to meet incidental expenses incurred during VIP and VVIP bandobast duties. Other similar welfare activities approved by the Managing Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Police Welfare Scheme (APPWS) will also be taken up.