Govt should address women issues without political bias

ICEU zonal vice-president M Kameshwari speaking at the LIC Kadapa division women workers’ conference on Sunday
At the LIC Kadapa Division women workers' conference held here on Sunday, Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union (ICEU) zonal vice-president M Kameshwari highlighted the need for rulers and political parties to address women’s issues without political bias.

Kadapa: At the LIC Kadapa Division women workers' conference held here on Sunday, Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union (ICEU) zonal vice-president M Kameshwari highlighted the need for rulers and political parties to address women’s issues without political bias.

She expressed concern over the lack of unified action on cases such as the Kolkata junior doctor’s assault and the Women’s Representation Bill, leading to India’s low international rankings on women's rights.

Kameshwari also acknowledged women’s significant contribution to LIC services and called for future efforts to strengthen both the union and LIC in line with industry changes. Additionally, she demanded removal of GST on life and health insurance premiums, urging the government to focus on women’s safety. The newly elected committee includes Vasuprada as convener, with Srivani, Padmajalatha, Srikrishna, Haripriya, Latha, Shivanandini and Lakshmidevi as co-conveners.

