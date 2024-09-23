Live
- Telugu film’s entry to Oscars 2025: Announcement expected today
- Sundeep Kishan’s next titled as ‘Majaka’; set for Sankranthi 2025 release
- Manair Chairman announces candidacy for Legislative Council elections
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dates, Bank Offers, Discounts, and More
- Pawan Kalyan resumes ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ shoot, team announces new release date
- Vaazha: Comedy-Drama Film Starts Streaming on OTT Platforms
- Apple to Launch New Siri with Apple Intelligence in Early 2025
- International Day of Sign Languages 2024: Why September 23 is Celebrated, History, Significance, and Facts
- iPhone 16 Pro Users Face Touchscreen Issues Due to Thin Bezels and Software Bug
- Friday Sabha: An innovative drive for women’s health
Just In
Govt should address women issues without political bias
At the LIC Kadapa Division women workers' conference held here on Sunday, Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union (ICEU) zonal vice-president M Kameshwari highlighted the need for rulers and political parties to address women’s issues without political bias.
Kadapa: At the LIC Kadapa Division women workers' conference held here on Sunday, Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union (ICEU) zonal vice-president M Kameshwari highlighted the need for rulers and political parties to address women’s issues without political bias.
She expressed concern over the lack of unified action on cases such as the Kolkata junior doctor’s assault and the Women’s Representation Bill, leading to India’s low international rankings on women's rights.
Kameshwari also acknowledged women’s significant contribution to LIC services and called for future efforts to strengthen both the union and LIC in line with industry changes. Additionally, she demanded removal of GST on life and health insurance premiums, urging the government to focus on women’s safety. The newly elected committee includes Vasuprada as convener, with Srivani, Padmajalatha, Srikrishna, Haripriya, Latha, Shivanandini and Lakshmidevi as co-conveners.