Govt spent Rs 10 cr for Rottela Pandaga: Lokesh
HRD Minister N Lokesh said that the government has spent Rs 10 crore for providing infrastructure facilities to the devotees and to make Rottela Pandaga successfully.
Addressing reporters after accepting Arogya Rotte at Swarnala Cheruvu on Monday, Lokesh said that despite severe financial crisis, TDP-led coalition government has been providing funds in a big way for the festival.
Addressing reporters after accepting Arogya Rotte at Swarnala Cheruvu on Monday, Lokesh said that despite severe financial crisis, TDP-led coalition government has been providing funds in a big way for the festival.
“I decided to accept Arogya Rotte, seeking good health for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,’ he added. Lokesh informed that 17 new persons will be inducted in the cabinet to take the State forward in all fronts. Ministers Ponguru Narayana and NMD Farooq, State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and others were present.