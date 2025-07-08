  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govt spent Rs 10 cr for Rottela Pandaga: Lokesh

Govt spent Rs 10 cr for Rottela Pandaga: Lokesh
x

HRD Minister N Lokesh accepting Arogya Rotte at Swarnala Cheruvu in Nellore on Monday

Highlights

HRD Minister N Lokesh said that the government has spent Rs 10 crore for providing infrastructure facilities to the devotees and to make Rottela Pandaga successfully.

Nellore: HRD Minister N Lokesh said that the government has spent Rs 10 crore for providing infrastructure facilities to the devotees and to make Rottela Pandaga successfully.

Addressing reporters after accepting Arogya Rotte at Swarnala Cheruvu on Monday, Lokesh said that despite severe financial crisis, TDP-led coalition government has been providing funds in a big way for the festival.

“I decided to accept Arogya Rotte, seeking good health for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,’ he added. Lokesh informed that 17 new persons will be inducted in the cabinet to take the State forward in all fronts. Ministers Ponguru Narayana and NMD Farooq, State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick