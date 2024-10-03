Govt to scrap garbage tax

Machilipatnam : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called upon the people to make a resolution to turn the state into Swachh Andhra Pradesh by 2029. He stressed that everyone should make it as their goal for two reasons – one, the Bandar port would be ready by 2025 and the second, the state must become Swachh Andhra Pradesh by 2029.

Enabling the people to take up this in mission mode, the Chief Minister said he was announcing scrapping of (Chetta Pannu) garbage tax imposed by the previous (Chetta Prabhutvam) government. The decision would be ratified by the Cabinet at its next meeting scheduled to be held on October 10.

Naidu said he was also contemplating a novel idea of using surveillance cameras and drones to clear garbage. Taking pot shots at the YSRCP government, the CM said they had imposed the garbage tax and dumped garbage in front of shops and houses. He also announced the distribution of three gas cylinders free from Deepawali.

Participating in ‘Swatchata Hi Seva’ programme on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said his government also plans to generate power from the garbage by setting up plants in Vijayawada and Guntur though it is a little costly affair compared to other sources of power. He said as part of Swarnandhra target by 2047, people should generate their own power through solar units.

Naidu said the Bandar beach will be developed under Swadesi Darshan scheme which can attract tourists.

To help the rolled gold units and Kalamkari units, the Chief Minister said MSME cluster will be set up. He also stated that efforts were on to get sanction of rail line from Machilipatnam to Repalle. Reacting to the demand, the CM announced that a medical college will be set up in Machilipatnam and would be named after Pingali Venkaiah who designed the national flag. He said the National College will be run under the supervision of the state government. Earlier, Naidu paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi and swept the roads along with sanitation workers. He praised their “excellent dedication and work” during the Budameru floods in Vijayawada.