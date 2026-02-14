Govt to set up cybercrime stations in all districts

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha told the Legislative Council that the state government is implementing a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy to curb the rising incidence of cybercrime.

Replying to a question raised by member Kavali Greeshma, the minister said the government has intensified awareness campaigns across the state and set up the 1930 helpline to ensure immediate response to complaints. She said police personnel are being given specialised training in modern technology and infrastructure is being strengthened to effectively tackle cyber offences. Cyber fraud prevention centres have also been established.

Anitha said special awareness drives on digital arrests and cybercrime control have been conducted over the past two years. The CID, in coordination with district police, has taken up several initiatives. She said that October 2025 was observed as Cyber Security Awareness Month and noted that 1,596 awareness programmes have been conducted so far.

The minister said the government has decided to establish a cybercrime police station in every district headquarters and the move will be implemented soon. As cybercriminals operate from anywhere, heightened vigilance is essential, she added.

Expressing concern, Anitha said even educated people are falling prey to cyber fraud, particularly scams involving so-called ‘digital arrests.’

Senior citizens are among the most affected, she said, advising the public to immediately dial 1930 if threatened in the name of digital arrests. “Think before you click,” she cautioned, adding that job-related scams are also on the rise. With social media addiction increasing among children, awareness programmes on cybercrime are being conducted in schools and colleges, and counselling support is being provided to students, she said.

A special government order has been issued to regulate the impact of social media. The minister added that a sub-committee of ministers has been constituted and has held two meetings to discuss further preventive measures.