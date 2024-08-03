Govt to set up world-class skill centres for youth

Eluru : The State government is setting up special centres to provide world-class skill development training needed for a bright future for the youth, said Information, Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy.

He presented textbooks as a gift to the students of Government Junior College in Agiripalli on Friday. At a programme organised on this occasion, Minister Parthasarathy said that skilled human resources are necessary for the industrial development of the State.

He said that the State government was spending thousands of crores of rupees on education development and no matter how high the education, if one doesn’t have the right skills, one will not get proper job opportunities. He pointed out that there were no job opportunities for the youth in the State in the last 5 years.



Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu believed that education alone is not enough to settle down in life, but if knowledge and skills are added to such youth, they will have a better future, the Minister said.

To provide training in world-class skill development to the youth of the State, Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is working hard and will soon provide training in skill development training centres and provide a bright future to the youth. He said that it is the responsibility of the teachers to raise the standard of education in government schools and make people believe in them.

RIO Prabhakar, Mandal Education Officer Sarveswara Rao, College Principal K Yohan, Village Sarpanch B Lakshmi and others participated in the programme.

