Govt whip decries raw deal in nominated posts

Vijayawada: Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatrao expressed strong dissatisfaction with unfair treatment of the Gannavaram Assembly constituency in the allocation of nominated posts. He also said that several leaders who joined the coalition with him from the YSRCP have yet to be given nominated positions.

MLA Venkatrao attended the swearing-in ceremony of Pattapu Venkateswara Rao alias Chanti, who has been appointed as the Chairman of the Sri Venkamma Perantala Ammavari Temple Committee at Ramavarappadu in the Vijayawada Rural Mandal of the NTR district on Sunday. The MLA assured party workers and alliance partners that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that Gannavaram gets due recognition in future appointments to government committees.

Venkatrao also referred to the delay in appointing Jana Sena district president Bandreddy Ramakrishna to a nominated post, describing him as an example of dedication and service without expectation of reward. Addressing newly sworn-in temple committee, the MLA advised them to develop the temple with donor support, utilise existing funds of Rs 28 lakh effectively, and improve facilities such as footwear stands, tiled flooring, and toilets for devotees.

Former MLAs Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Dr Dasari Balavardhan Rao, Gannavaram AMC Chairman Gudavalli Narasimha Rao, Jana Sena district president Bandreddy Ramakrishna, and BJP Kisan Morcha State President Chigurupati Kumar Swamy also participated in the event.