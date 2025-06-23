  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govt will fulfill all its promises: Narayana

Govt will fulfill all its promises: Narayana
x
Highlights

Ministerof Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana has asserted that the government is committed to fulfil all the promises given to the people during 2024 elections.

Nellore: Ministerof Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana has asserted that the government is committed to fulfil all the promises given to the people during 2024 elections. On Sunday, he laid foundation stone for the construction CC road at a cost of Rs 15 lakh at Mulimudi busstand centre in the city.

The Minister said that despite facing severe financial crisis, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is particular for fulfilling all the assurances given to the people. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government neglected the development of Nellore city, only because of political reasons.

Narayana assured that the CC road at Mulimudi bus stand centre will be completed within one month.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick