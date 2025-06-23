Govt will fulfill all its promises: Narayana

Nellore: Ministerof Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana has asserted that the government is committed to fulfil all the promises given to the people during 2024 elections. On Sunday, he laid foundation stone for the construction CC road at a cost of Rs 15 lakh at Mulimudi busstand centre in the city.

The Minister said that despite facing severe financial crisis, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is particular for fulfilling all the assurances given to the people. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government neglected the development of Nellore city, only because of political reasons.

Narayana assured that the CC road at Mulimudi bus stand centre will be completed within one month.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav and others were present.