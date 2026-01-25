Ponnam Prabhakar receives grand welcome at Medaram

Hanumakonda: Transport and Backward Classes Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar receives a grand welcome on Saturday after arriving by helicopter at Medaram in SS Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

The minister was accompanied by Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik, Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Managing Director Nagireddy. District Collector Diwakar T.S., Superintendent of Police Sudheer Ram Nath Kekan and senior RTC officials welcome the dignitaries by presenting bouquets at the helipad.

Soon after arrival, ministers along with the MP and senior officials, offered Niluvettu Bangaram (jaggery) to the forest deities Sri Sammakka and Saralamma and paid respects at the revered Medaram shrine. The visit underscores the government’s focus on maintaining traditional rituals alongside administrative engagements.

Later, the dignitaries jointly inaugurate the temporary RTC bus stand at Medaram. The facility is aimed at improving transport arrangements and easing travel for devotees and visitors, particularly during large gatherings and festive occasions.

Officials state that the temporary bus stand will help streamline passenger movement and strengthen public transport services in the region. The visit concludes with interactions between ministers and district-level officials on logistical and development-related matters concerning Medaram and surrounding areas.