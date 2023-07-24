Govt will solve nursery farmers’ problems: Nageswar

Rajamahendravaram: State Greening and Beautification Corporation Chairman and Rajahmundry rural YSRCP coordinator Chandana Nageswar stated that he will take the responsibility of solving the problems of the farmers of Kadiyam nurseries through the government.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new management team of Sir Arthur Cotton Nursery Farmers Association was held at PSM function hall in Burrilanka on Sunday. Nageswar hoped that this association would stand by the farmers to solve their problems. He congratulated the farmers, who developed nurseries to make this area recognised not only in the country but also across the world.

He congratulated Mallu Polaraju, who was elected as the president, and the members of the governing body of the association.

District Horticulture Officer V Radhakrishna, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, Kadiyapulanka Society president Tirumalashetty Srinu, Devanga Corporation Director Donthamshetty Veerabhadraiah, T Chakravarthi, P Subrahmanyam and others were present on the

occasion.