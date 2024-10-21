Govt’s negligence caused deaths due to diarrhoea: Botcha

Vizianagaram: Leader of opposition in AP Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana visited the diarrhoea-affected villages in Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

He demanded that the government pay compensation to the kin of those who died due to diarrhoea. He interacted with people in the affected villages.

Later speaking to the media, he expressed anger over the government’s negligence which “caused’ the tragic deaths and stated that the deaths were caused by contaminated drinking water and poor sanitation.

He flayed the State government for its failure to monitor public health and sanitation in the affected villages, which led to deaths of innocent people.

Botcha insisted that these deaths are not natural but are due to the government’s negligence.

He demanded that the government pay ex gratia immediately to the kin of the victims and urged the authorities to take corrective actions.

Additionally, he criticised the government for shifting blame to the previous YSRCP government instead of focusing on taking preventive measures. He demanded that officials conduct house-to-house surveys, provide essential medicines and ensure better healthcare facilities in the affected areas.