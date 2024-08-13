  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘Grama Devatalu’ book released

‘Grama Devatalu’ book released
x

Author Dr Challa Satyavani being felicitated at ‘Grama Devathalu’ book release function

Highlights

Author Dr Challa Satyavani being felicitated at ‘Grama Devathalu’ book release function

Rajamahendravaram: Maha Mahopadhyaya and Shastra Nidhi Viswanatha Gopalakrishna Sastry said that Grama Devatas (village deities) are the deities that all sections of society worship.

He said that in some temples only certain castes perform puja, but during village deity festivals, everyone participates.

Women are worshipped as the village deities following the village culture. A book ‘Grama Devatalu’, authored by Dr Challa Satyavani was released by Sastry at Korlamma temple, Korlammapeta in Rajamahendravaram.

He said that the books written by Dr Satyavani are useful for society. It is a great thing to comprehensively bring the Sthala Puranam, historical matters and tourism information of various fields into a book form. He wished that Dr Satyavani, who has written 38 books so far, could complete 50 books.

Correspondent of Rajamahendri Educational Institutions Dr TK Visweswara Reddy presided over the meeting. Pilli Ramesh, BV Raghavrao, Sudarshan, Krishnakumar, Thetali Umamaheswari, Dr Prabhakara Rao, Dr Jayaprada, Karri Srinivas, Mani and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X