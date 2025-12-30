Grand arrangements for devotees at TTD temple

Vijayawada: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the grand celebration of Mukkoti Ekadasi at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Punnami Thota in Vijayawada. The temple premises have been tastefully decorated and facilities enhanced to provide a serene spiritual atmosphere.

The TTD Superintendent inspected the arrangements on Monday and gave necessary directions to the officials concerned regarding arrangements. He said, thousands of devotees from Vijayawada and surrounding areas are expected to throng the temple for Mukkoti Ekadasi.

He stated that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure smooth and speedy darshan for devotees arriving in large numbers to have Uttara Dwara Darshan of Lord Venkateswara on the auspicious occasion. To facilitate hassle-free darshan, extensive arrangements have been made so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

He said temple doors would be opened at 12.05 am on Tuesday, when Tiruppavai, Dhanurmasa Kainkaryams, Alankaram, Nitya Kainkaryam, and Archana programmes will be performed by priests in Ekanta. Devotees would be allowed for Uttara Dwara Darshan from 1.30 am onwards.

Temple Inspector Ch Lalitha Ramadevi said that arrangements have been made in accordance with the traditions followed at Tirumala. She informed that queue lines have been organised with the cooperation of engineering staff and in consultation with police and drinking water facilities have been provided. Prasadam distribution to devotees has also been arranged with the support of donors.

Further, she said special entry arrangements have been made for senior citizens, small children, and VIPs. Uttara Dwara Darshan, which begins in the early hours, would continue throughout the day except during Naivedyam time, she said.

Additionally, the Temple Inspector said Darshan would conclude with Ekanta Seva at 9 pm. She appealed to devotees to cooperate with officials and staff, maintain discipline, and take part in the celebrations in a peaceful and devotional manner.