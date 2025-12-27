Grand carnival today, tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena announced in a statement on Friday that a grand carnival is being organised under the auspices of the Municipal Corporation on December 27 and 28. He said these celebrations will be held at Subramanya Maidan with the theme of Food, Music, and Fun so that city residents can visit and enjoy with their families.

The Commissioner stated that musical events, food stalls, games, and selfie booths have been set up for the entertainment of the public during the two-day carnival. He further mentioned that there is no entry fee to attend these celebrations and requested the city residents to participate without fail.