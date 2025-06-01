Grand celebrations mark 300th birth anniv of Ahilyabai Holkar

Rajamahendravaram: The 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered Queen of Indore and Rajmata known for her unparalleled contributions to Indian culture and temple restoration, was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Saturday under the auspices of the BJP East Godavari district unit. BJP leaders stated that the programme was organised as per the instructions of the BJP State President and MP Daggubati Purandeswari, who is currently on an official tour abroad.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao attended the event as the chief guest and paid rich tributes to the legendary queen. In his address, he lauded Ahilyabai Holkar’s extraordinary service in the 18th century, stating that she was responsible for the construction of numerous temples, forts, roads, and wells. Her tireless efforts to restore Hindu pilgrimage sites earned her the title “The Philosopher Queen,” he added.

To mark the occasion, a grand rally was held from Y Junction to Manjeera Hotel, led by BJP district president P Nagendra. A large number of women leaders and party workers participated in these celebrations. Cultural programmes presented during the event captivated the audience. Anaparthi MLA Ramakrishna Reddy, MLC Somu Veerraju, former MLC Madhav, and other leaders spoke about the life and legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar. They urged every Indian woman to take inspiration from her noble and service-oriented life.

Several BJP leaders and dignitaries graced the celebrations, including BJP State Mahila Morcha President Nirmala, State Vice Presidents Saligrama Lakshmi Prasanna and Relangi Sridevi, State executive members N Harika, Adabala Ramakrishna Rao, District Mahila Morcha President Maddipati Rajani, party leaders Parimi Radhakrishna, Yanapu Yesu, Rongala Gopi, Kshatri Balasubrahmanyam Singh, Kuraganti Sateesh, Kandikuri Manoj, Potluri Rammohan Rao, B Veeranjaneyulu.