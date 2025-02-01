Grand farewell to sniffer dog Veena

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police gave a tearful farewell to sniffer dog Veena which died of ill-health. The trained sniffer Veena joined Vizianagaram district police team in 2014 and worked here for the past 10 years with discipline and delivered best performance.

Police performed funeral with heavy hearts to the female canine. Speaking on the occasion, SP Vakul Jindal said that the dog is part of police force and it was very disciplined and faithful towards the trainer and other police officials.

It played a key role in detecting bombs, land mines, explosives set up by outlawed Maoists in agency areas and got appreciation from the higher officials. It even worked well during the visits of VVIPs and others and alert the police in many ways.

“Veena had attracted the attention of spectators during police parades on Republic and Independence Days at parade ground. It could salute VIPs and even offer flower bouquets. It delivered outstanding performance during duty meet,” the SP said.

Additional SP G Nageswara Rao, DSP Universe, inspectors T Srinivasa Rao, N Gopala Naidu and others paid tributes to the canine.