Grand unveiling of Paritala Ravi’s bronze statue in Penugonda

Penugonda: The bronze statue of former minister and MLA Paritala Ravi was unveiled in a grand ceremony in Penugonda town, marking his 67th birth anniversary.

The event was attended by local Minister Savithamma, MP BK Parthasarathi, MLAs Paritala Sunitha, Amilineni Surendra Babu, and TDP leaders including Paritala Srimalu, Siddharth, and other prominent party members. During the unveiling, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate Paritala Ravi’s birth anniversary.

MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu expressed his deep admiration for the legacy of Paritala Ravi and recalled the strong bond between their families. He highlighted that this connection has endured for years, from the time of Paritala Ravi to the present day with leaders like Srimalu.

Amilineni Surendra Babu further stated, “We share a very close relationship with the Paritala family, which continues to this day. This long-lasting camaraderie is a remarkable thing.”

The event was a significant tribute to the late leader, emphasizing his contributions to the region and his lasting impact on the local community. The ceremony was not only a celebration of Paritala Ravi’s life and legacy but also a demonstration of the enduring political and personal connections among the leaders and their commitment to honoring his memory.