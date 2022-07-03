Grandeur marks Srinivasa Kalyanam in Chicago

Tirupati: Srinivasa Kalyanam fete was conducted with utmost religious grandeur in Chicago City in the United States, in the early hours of Saturday (IST).

The celestial wedding provided a feast to the NRI devotees who thronged the venue to witness the kalyanam of the Lord with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi.

The team of TTD archakas and Veda pandits performed the Srinivasa Kalyanam as per Agama traditions to the accompaniment of traditional music Mangala Vaidyam and amidst chanting of mantras adding more to the spiritual ambience. As part of the two-hour long wedding ceremony, the priests conducted a series of rituals beginning with Punyahavachanam, followed by Vishwaksena Aradhana, Ankurarpanam, Mahasankalpam, Kanyadhanam, Manglyadharana, Varanamayiram and finally, Harthi.

The office-bearers of HGTC temple, Chicago, presented pattu vastram to the deities on the occasion. TTD is organising the holy event across various cities in the US in collaboration with APNRTS and TTD advisory committees in each city.

The event was a feast to a countless number of NRIs who waited for hours to witness the celestial wedding, beget Srivari blessings and also the laddu Prasadam. Renowned scholar Dr Medasani Mohan who is the AP government advisor on NRI affairs and president of APNRTS Venkat S Medapati, SVBC director Sri Srinivasa Reddy, TTD AEO Venkateswarlu Naidu and local Indian associations, NRIs participated. In the meantime, grand arrangements are being made for conducting the Kalyanam at Washington DC on July 3, at Atlanta on July 9 and Burmingham, Alabama on July 10.