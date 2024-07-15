Greenery Promotion: 20,000 saplings to be planted in Kurnool city

Kurnool: The Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation A Bhargava Teja said that 20,000 saplings have been kept ready for the saplings plantation programme.

The aim of taking up saplings plantation is to enhance greenery in the city. In a press release on Sunday, the commissioner has stated that necessary arrangements are being taken on war footing basis.

With regard to the plantation drive the commissioner has held a teleconference with the officials concerned. In the first phase, 5,000 saplings would be planted. People’s representatives will be invited for the launch of the plantation drive.

On the other hand pits are being dug for planting the saplings. The saplings would be planted on roads, parks, office premises, schools and colleges. More than 20,000 saplings will be planted and the drive would complete by second week of August, the commissioner stated.