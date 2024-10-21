Grow Tella Poniki trees for benefit of artisans, Pawan to forest officials

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan issued instructions to the forest officials to grow Ankudu and Tella Poniki trees for the benefit of the toymakers of Yetikoppaka and Kondapalli under the MGNREG scheme.

It would be a boon to the toymakers of Yetikoppaka and Kondapalli who have been facing terrific shortage of the wood to make toys which are identified with the artistic excellence of Andhra Pradesh artisans.

The artisans brought the problem to the notice of the Deputy Chief Minister recently and Pawan Kalyan took the initiative in this regard. He instructed the officials to focus on raising the trees in the forest areas, government and public places in and around Yetikoppaka and Kondapalli.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD) department is preparing an action plan to raise the trees which would be sufficient for the next couple of decades following the instructions of the Deputy Chief Minister.

PR & RD commissioner M Krishna Teja issued orders to this effect.

It may be recalled that the government has taken a decision to present the toys made by Andhra Pradesh artisans to the visiting dignitaries. When Pawan Kalyan visited the regions, the artisans brought the issue to his notice.