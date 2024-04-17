GRT showroom inaugurated in Anantapur

Anantapur: Since 1964, GRT Jewellers has been a beacon of trust, purity, and craftsmanship in the world of jewellery.

The journey of GRT Jewellers has reached another milestone as on its 60th anniversary, GRT inaugurated a new showroom near Sapthagiri Circle, Anantapur, on April 15, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, G R Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, said he was thrilled over opening their 60th showroom in Anantapur.