GSB bags global recognition at AMBA, BGA Excellence Awards 2026

Visakhapatnam: GITAM School of Business (GSB) has won the coveted ‘Best Lifelong Learning Initiative’ at the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and Business Graduates Association (BGA) Excellence Awards 2026 for its flagship Innovation and Entrepreneurship Continuum.

AMBA is a UK-based global accreditation body that accredits Masters in Management programmes MBA, DBA and in leading business schools worldwide. BGA, its sister organisation, focuses on institutional accreditation and promoting responsible management practices in business education. Together, AMBA and BGA represent hundreds of leading business schools across more than 75 countries, with institutions competing annually across various award categories. The Best Lifelong Learning Initiative Award recognises institutions that are redefining teaching and learning through impactful, future-oriented academic models benefiting students, alumni and executive learners.

The institution’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Continuum, driven by its Venture Development Centre (VDC), is a structured ecosystem that enables learners to evolve from students to founders and mentors. Integrated into the academic framework, the initiative combines classroom education with real-world venture development and full-scale incubation support. GSB dean Raja P Pappu said the recognition reflects the institution’s commitment to lifelong learning beyond the classroom.