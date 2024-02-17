GSLV-F14 rocket launched successfully

The GSLV-F14 rocket launch carrying the weather satellite INSAT-3DS was successful. The satellite, weighing 2,275 kg, has been placed into a fixed orbit after being launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in the Tirupati district at 5:35 pm. INSAT-3DS is expected to serve for a period of ten years.

This successful launch marks a significant milestone for ISRO and the Indian space program. INSAT-3DS is part of a series of satellites that includes INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR, and it is equipped with state-of-the-art technology payloads for weather forecasting, enhanced weather observation for disaster warnings, and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces.

Following the launch, the satellite was placed into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) approximately 20 minutes after liftoff. Over the next two days, the satellite's orbit will be gradually shifted to the Geostationary Orbit. This successful mission will enhance India's capabilities in weather monitoring and satellite technology.