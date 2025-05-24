GST officials seize cigarettes, dishwash soaps

Guntur: In a significant crackdown on tax evasion and the illicit trade of tobacco products, Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials, in coordination with the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department, conducted a surprise inspection at Shop No 33, Annapurna Commercial Complex Welfare Society, Budampadu Bypass Road here on Friday. The operation was carried out under the Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (AP GST) Act, 2017, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. The action was initiated based on credible intelligence regarding the evasion of statutory tax liabilities and improper documentation of goods. Upon reaching the premises, the relevant officer, accompanied by a V&E team led by an inspector, conducted a joint search operation. The officials said that GTPL Step and GTPL Vimal brands cigarettes were seized in 206 bales with each bale containing 2 cartons, each carton containing 60 boxes, and each box containing 20 packets of 65 mm filter cigarettes. The estimated market value of these cigarettes is Rs 1,97,76,000.