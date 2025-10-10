Live
GST reforms benefit cancer patients
Highlights
Ongole: The HCG MNR Cancer Centre, in collaboration with Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, organised an awareness seminar highlighting the benefits of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) here on Thursday.
At the seminar, Dr P Hemant, District Coordinator of Dr NTR Vaidya Seva, educated cancer patients and their families about GST exemptions, particularly focusing on reduced costs for medicines and treatment services. He said that the initiative aims to inform vulnerable patients about the financial relief opportunities under the new tax regime.
Senior medical professionals, including Dr RV Raghunandan, Dr A Deepthi, Dr D Lakshminarasimha, and Dr BV Narayana, along with administrative staff, attended the programme.
