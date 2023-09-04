Gudivada Amarnath dares Chandrababu to respond on IT notices

Amaravati : It is known that YCP leaders always criticize certain leading media organizations as yellow media. Minister Gudivada Amar Nath once again expressed his opposition to these two institutions. Gudivada Amar Nath held a media conference on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that except for TDP-favoured media, the rest can ask questions.



Later, he criticized TDP leader Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh. Chandrababu was asked why he did not respond to the notices given by the IT department. He said that Rs 118 crores is only a very short string and there is a big detour.

He said that Lokesh's name was also in the notice. He said that Chandrababu had a role in the Rs 3 thousand crores scam in Seamans Company. He commented that Chandrababu was caught in the crossfire and should be jailed. He said that ED should also coordinate in this matter.

