Gudivada beneficiaries to get Tidco houses on Dec 21

Vijayawada (NTR Distrit): The long-cherished dreams of thousands of beneficiaries of TIDCO houses will soon become a reality. The State government has decided to hand over the houses, which have been under construction/pending for the past four years, to beneficiaries in December. The authorities said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally hand over the house keys to the beneficiaries in Gudivada of Krishna district on his birthday on December 21.

It should be noted that the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (APTIDCO) had started and completed almost 70% of the houses before 2019 elections. After that, housing allotment to the beneficiaries was in pending due to political, technical and other reasons. After a long gap, the beneficiaries also lost their hopes on houses.

AP TIDCO is constructing the houses in three categories – 300 sq ft, 365 sq ft and 430 sq ft area - in the state. Houses constructed in 430 sq ft houses will have double bedrooms. All the houses are being constructed under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) as APTIDCO is the nodal agency of PMAY in the State.

The Central government has sanctioned all the three type houses at the rate of Rs 1.50 lakh per each house. The State government added its share to complete the houses. The State government is taking just one rupee from the beneficiaries to complete all the 300 sq ft houses and spending Rs 5,05,000 on each house to benefit the beneficiaries. Likewise, 365 sq ft houses are being constructed with a cost of Rs 7.65 lakh, of which the State government is adding its share of Rs 2.65 lakh and bank loan is Rs 3.15 lakh. The beneficiary's share for 365 sq ft house is Rs 25,000.

The 430 sq ft double bedroom houses are being constructed with a cost of Rs 8.65 lakh. In this, the State government's share is Rs 2.90 lakh and bank loan is Rs 3.65 lakh and beneficiary's share is Rs 50,000.

AP TIDCO has been constructing 27,872 houses in all urban areas of the joint Krishna district. Gudivada Municipality stood in first place with 8,912 TIDCO houses. After that Vijayawada Municipal Corporation occupies second place with 6,576 houses. TIDCO is constructing 3,160 houses in Jaggayyapet Municipality; 2,240 houses in Nuziveedu; 2;304 houses in Machilipatnam Corporation; 2,496 houses in Vuyyuru; 1,536 houses in Tiruvuru; and 240 houses in Nandigama.

Whereas the Gudivada layout houses were almost completed, Machilipatnam layout houses were 97 per cent completed. All the houses have been constructed in the above 302 acres of land. Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha disclosed the CM's programme details during a review meeting over TIDCO houses recently.