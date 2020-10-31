Gudivada: Minister Kodali Nani boosts police morale, asks cops to be more humane

Gudivada: Stating that the police strive to protect the lives and properties of the people, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has suggested the police to maintain humanitarian perspective while dealing with the people. Minister inaugurated the open house programme conducted at the One Town police station in Gudivada on Friday. The district police are conducting various programmes in the district to mark the police martyrs commemoration week. Kodali Nani curiously seen the hand metal detector, bolt action rifle, pistol, fabric auto launcher, pump action gun, robo body protector, LED light, drone cameras, auto revolver and fabric auto launcher.

Police officials have explained the details of the guns and other equipment used by the police. He also inspected the fingerprint developing, fingerprint labels, digitization fingerprint etc.

Later, addressing the gathering, Kodali Nani said the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced some reforms in view of the pressure being faced by the police department in discharging duties. He suggested the police to deal respectfully with the people, who visit the police stations. He said people listen to the police when they suggest to resolving the disputes amicably and suggested the police to create harmonious atmosphere among the people. He complimented the police officials for conducting open house in Gudivada and recalled that it has become a tradition to recall the services of police martyrs.

District superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said the police department is conducting open house programme to create awareness among the people on the advanced weapons and technology being used by the police. The SP welcomed the Minister by offering bouquet at the police station. He suggested the police personnel to follow the Covid guidelines without fail and wear the masks.

Gudivada DSP N Satyanandam, former municipal vice-chairman A Babji, YSRCP town president G Srinu, circle inspectors, sub inspectors and others attended the event.

Several hundred local people visited the open house and curiously watched the weapons exhibited in the open house programme.