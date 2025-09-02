Guidelines for Ganesh idol immersion

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore is personally visiting Ganesh pandals and speaking with festival committee members to explain the regulations for the immersion process. He warned against entering water bodies like ponds and the Godavari River during immersion, citing the danger of whirlpools and the risk of slipping due to rainfall. The SP stated that immersion should only take place at the pre-approved location and time, as specified in the permission taken by the festival committee.

He also urged everyone to strictly follow the instructions of officials at the immersion sites and advised against bringing children, the elderly, and women to these locations. The SP stated that processions should not be held without police permission and must follow the designated route. Slogans, placards, and banners that are anti-caste, anti-religion, or provocative are strictly prohibited. He warned that action will be taken against anyone participating in the procession under the influence of alcohol or ganja. Festival committees are required to appoint volunteers to manage traffic during the procession. Volunteers and organisers must wear identity cards.

The use of high-decibel sound systems (DJs), colours, and fireworks is forbidden. Lewd or obscene attire and dances are also not allowed. Narasimha Kishore stressed that no activities should disrupt law and order and urged all committees to cooperate for a peaceful festival.