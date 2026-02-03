Gunadala Matha Utsavams from Feb 9

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Telagathoti Joseph Raja Rao has said that elaborate arrangements are being made for the 102nd annual Gunadala Lourdes Matha Maha Utsavams, scheduled to be held for three days from February 9 to 11. He said that more than 10 lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and other states are expected to attend the annual festival.

In view of the upcoming celebrations, Bishop Joseph Raja Rao, along with Monsignor Muvvala Prasad and other clergy, unveiled the festival poster at the Gunadala Social Service Centre in Vijayawada on Monday. Later, the bishop also laid foundation stones for new residential complexes near the Centenary Church, intended for the benefit of priests and devotees visiting the shrine.

Addressing a press conference, Bishop Raja Rao said that comprehensive arrangements are being put in place to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the three-day festival. He informed that several bishops from the Visakhapatnam Archdiocese, along with bishops from the dioceses of Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Guntur, and others, would attend the celebrations as chief guests. Vicar General Meshapam Gabriel, Education Desk Director Father Kolakani Marianna, Social Service Centre Director Father Thota Sunil Raju, and others were present at the press meet.