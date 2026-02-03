Defections boost Congress ahead of municipal elections

Kagaznagar: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Sirpur Assembly constituency convener Lendugure Shyam Rao joined the Congress party on Monday along with his supporters, in the presence of MLC Dande Vithal. The development has gained significance in view of the forthcoming municipal elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Shyam Rao alleged that Bahujan communities were facing injustice within the BRS, stating that this was the primary reason for his decision to leave the party.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Dande Vithal said the Congress party ensures representation to all sections of society and remains committed to inclusive development.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the party is working towards the overall progress of every community.

Shyam Rao, along with the Chintaguda Sarpanch, Deputy Sarpanch and other leaders who joined the party, was formally welcomed into the Congress by party leaders, who draped them with party scarves.