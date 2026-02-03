Youth Congress leader resigns over ticket allocation row

MD Azeem, General Secretary of the Karimnagar district Youth Congress, has resigned from his post, citing dissatisfaction over the party’s ticket allocation process in the current municipal elections. He has submitted his resignation to the State President of the Indian Youth Congress.

Addressing a press conference in Karimnagar, Azeem said he has been associated with the Indian National Congress since 2014 and stood firmly with the party during its most challenging phase in Telangana. He recalled contesting the 2020 municipal elections on a Congress ticket when the party was struggling to regain public trust and said he worked consistently to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

Azeem expressed deep disappointment over being denied a B-Form in the present municipal elections despite his long-standing dedication and contributions. He alleged that the reasons cited for rejecting his candidature, particularly those linked to religious vote calculations, were against the secular principles traditionally upheld by the Congress party.

He further questioned the entry of Hindu-Muslim polarisation into the candidate selection process and criticised the allocation of tickets to recently joined members while overlooking committed young leaders. Such decisions, he said, demoralise grassroots workers and undermine the purpose of nurturing young leadership within the organisation.

“With a heavy heart, and considering the injustice in the ticket allocation process, I feel it is appropriate to step down from my responsibilities,” Azeem said, adding that he remains grateful for the opportunities given to him and will always cherish his association with the party.