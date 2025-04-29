Gunny bags, tarpaulins made available for farmers

Eluru: Joint collector P Dhatri Reddy said that 1,55,529 metric tons of paddy has been purchased from 12,380 farmers for the 2024-25 Rabi season in Eluru district.

She reviewed the purchase of Rabi grain with the concerned officials at the Collectorate here on Monday. She said that paddy worth Rs 359.27 crore has been purchased from farmers so far, out of which Rs 206.71 crore has been deposited in the Aadhaar-linked accounts of the farmers. The remaining Rs 150.30 crore is in the process of being deposited.

She said that the farmers can sell the grain harvested by them at the minimum support price at the 126 Rythu Seva Kendras started by the state government through the grain purchasing agencies as per the FAQ rules and get the minimum support price fixed by the government. For the welfare of the farmers, the grain is being purchased as per the report given by the district agriculture department officer.

Gunny bags and tarpaulins have been arranged at the grain purchasing centres without any difficulties for the farmers. If the farmers have any doubts regarding the purchase of grain, they can inform the control room set up at the district level to make complaints on the numbers 08812-230448, 7702003584, and 7569562076. District Civil Supplies Manager PSR Murthy, DSO Pratap Reddy, Special Deputy Collector Devakidevi and others participated in the meeting.