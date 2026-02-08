Guntakal bar licence lottery conducted

Anantapur: The lottery process for allotment of bar licence within Guntakal Municipality limits was conducted on Saturday at the office of the District Prohibition and Excise Officer, Anantapur, under the supervision of Anantapur Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan.

Officials said the draw of lots was held in a transparent manner in accordance with the prescribed guidelines of Prohibition and Excise Department. As part of the process, the bar bearing AT/11 Gazette number was allotted to Srikanth, a resident of Anantapur city.

Anantapur Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Nagamaddayya and District Prohibition and Excise Officer Ramamohan Reddy monitored the proceedings and inspectors and Sub-Inspectors from the department were also present during lottery. Officials stated that the lottery was conducted to ensure fairness and equal opportunity to eligible applicants, while maintaining transparency in the bar licence allocation process.